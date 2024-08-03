Rock band Aerosmith announces retirement from touring

Los Angeles [US], August 3 : After five decades, the popular rock band Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring.

As per Variety, the brand on Friday cancelled all remaining concert dates and officially retired from touring as frontman Steven Tyler's voice has not been able to fully recover.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours," the group declared in a social media post that reads like a farewell statement.

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history," the lengthy statement began.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing," the statement continued.

The band then shared an update on Tyler's health.

"As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," the statement read. "We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side."

The group had already been on what was billed as a final outing the 'Peace Out... Farewell Tour"' when their road trips came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, NY on September 9, 2023. That fateful farewell show came just three dates into that tour, which was supposed to last through February 2024, before the group postponed and now, finally, cancelled all the remaining dates.

In May 2023, Aerosmith announced their farewell tour, which was intended to give fans one last chance to see the band live.

