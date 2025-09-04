Rock band Radiohead announces first tour after 7 years, set to perform shows across Europe

Washington DC [US], September 4 : Rock band Radiohead has announced their first tour in seven years with a run of 20 shows to take place in five cities across Europe.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the rock band announced that they will play four shows each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The tour will start in Spain on November 4 and will conclude in Germany on December 12. It also includes their performance at the O2 Arena in London.

While announcing the tour on Instagram, Radiohead's Philip Selway expressed his excitement for the upcoming shows in Europe and hinted at more performances in future.

"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones, but who knows where this will all lead," read the caption on the post.

The date and venue of the shows in November include,

4, 5, 7, 8- Movistar Arena Madrid, Spain

14,15,17,18- Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

21, 22, 24, 25- The O2, London, England

As for December,

1,2,4,5 - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

8,9,11,12 - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

According to Variety, Radiohead last played a live show in August 2018, when they concluded their 'A Moon Shaped Pool' tour in Philadelphia.

The trek was in support of their ninth studio album before they split off to pursue side projects.

In 2019, Yorke released his solo album 'Anima' and last year a pair of records as part of the Smile, his group with Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner.

Meanwhile, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood scored several films, including 'Phantom Thread' and 'Spencer,' while Colin Greenwood toured with Nick Cave, O'Brien released his debut album 'Earth' in 2020, and Selway put out his third album "Strange Dance" in 2023, according to Variety.

