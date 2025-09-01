'Rock of Love' contestant Kelsey Bateman dies at 39: Report

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Kelsey Bateman, who once appeared on Bret Michaels' reality show 'Rock of Love Bus,' has died at the age of 39.

New York Post, citing TMZ, reported that Bateman passed away "unexpectedly recently." The cause of death has not been shared.

Bateman was only 21 when she joined the VH1 dating show in 2009. The season followed the Poison singer and a group of women travelling with him on tour buses while competing for his heart.

Bateman made it into the top 10 but was eliminated in the seventh episode. In the finale, Michaels chose Taya Parker as his girlfriend, though their relationship ended soon after.

While little is known about Bateman's life after the show, fans of Rock of Love remember her as part of the show's last season.

Meanwhile, Bret Michaels, as per The New York Post, has since settled down with his wife, Kristi Michaels. The couple, who married in 2013, share two daughters, Raine, 25, and Jorja, 20.

