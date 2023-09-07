Rock singer Bruce Springsteen suffers from peptic ulcer

Los Angeles [US], September 7 : Rock singer Bruce Springsteen is battling serious health issues.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bruce has postponed all of his performances in September as he undergoes treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The singer shared the update via a statement on his social media.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

The announcement also comes weeks after the “Thunder Road” singer cancelled two concerts in Philadelphia due to an undisclosed illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the post read on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time.

The postponement means Springsteen will have a two-month break to recover before his November 3 show in Vancouver.

