"Rockstar": Anupam Kher congratulates Kangana Ranaut after her win from Mandi in Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Anupam Kher on Tuesday congratulated actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut for her win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video featuring Kangana's recent photos along with a note.

The note read, "My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard so anything can happen."

Earlier in the day, Ranaut took to X and shared a post about her win and thanked the people for voting for her.

Sharing a picture collage featuring PM Modi, Kangana said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust. This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi."

Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes.

Ranaut garnered 5,37,022 votes while Singh got 4,62,267 votes, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat was being held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow.

She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

BJP is ahead on all four seats of Himachal Pradesh where voting was held on June 1.

