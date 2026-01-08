Rockstar DSP Channels Michael Jackson As He Re-Creates His Song ‘Dekh Lenge Saala’ At Times Square

When Rockstar DSP drops a track, the internet doesn't just respond, it erupts. And that's exactly what happened when his latest foot-tapping party song, 'Dekh Lenge Saala' from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit streaming platforms just in time to serve as the perfect dance number for the New Year. The response was so overwhelmingly positive, so filled with praise and adulation from fans and music lovers alike, that DSP decided to do something special to celebrate. And indeed he did! DSP, in true Rockstar style, took his latest banger all the way to New York City, where he shot a music video of the song at the iconic Times Square in the Big Apple.

A big deal when one takes into consideration factors such as the freezing temperatures, a massive crowd out on the streets for the New Year's Eve celebrations, and executing perfect choreography. The composer, well known for his love for dance, perfectly matched steps with his background dancers, but on the streets of NYC, in freezing cold weather. However, the highlight of this video was DSP chanelling his inner Micheal Jackson (who he has idolised forever), performing perfected choreography with lot of costume changes and showcasing the vivid colors of the New York winter. To sum it up, it was terrific.

DSP has never been one to rest on his laurels, and this video is proof that he's as involved in celebrating and acknowledging his fans' support. Showing gratitude to everyone who showered love on the song, DSP penned, "THANK YOU CHAALA.. for the LOVE for DEKH LENGE SAALA. This is a Special Reel we shot with so much of Love all the way from NEW YORK.. My Thanks & Love to the Entire New York Team, who really worked hard to shoot this REEL in the Extreme Freezing Cold & Wind..❤️🤗🎶🙏🏻"