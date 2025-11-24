Rockstar DSP & Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Celebrate 1 Year of 'Kissik', The Pushpa 2 Anthem That Had Everyone Dancing

It's been one year since Rockstar DSP's electrifying composition 'Kissik' from Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped, and the fast-paced, foot-tapping number continues to be a fan-favourite that refuses to fade from playlists and dance floors. From the moment it released, 'Kissik' became an instant hit with the masses, with its catchy tune and infectious energy, making it impossible not to hum along. To commemorate the milestone, DSP took to his social media to celebrate the song's anniversary, sharing a special reel featuring choreographer Ganesh Acharya performing the iconic hook step. The composer penned a heartfelt note thanking fans for the overwhelming love that the song amassed.

Ever the team player, DSP made sure to acknowledge everyone who contributed to making 'Kissik' the viral sensation it became. In his post, he wrote, "1 YEAR for #KISSIK. THANK YOU All for the LOVE ❤️🎶🙏🏻🤗 ThankU dear @ganeshacharyaa Master for the Lovely Choreography 🎶🙏🏻 It was FUN making this REEL with U dear MASTER JI 🎶🙏🏻❤️🤗 Missing my dear brother Icon StAAr @alluarjunonline and our Lovely #KissikGirl @sreeleela14 in this REEL..😍🎶

And also Thanks to all the Amazing Choreographers of all the Songs of #PushpaTheRise & #PushpaTheRule

🙏🏻🕺💃🎶" He also extended his gratitude to all the choreographers involved in both Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, recognising their essential role in bringing the film's music to life. Beyond that, DSP thanked his producers, his entire team, and the writers and singers who helped transform 'Kissik' into the viral hit it became.

'Kissik', just like Oo Antava from the first instalment of Pushpa, became a cultural moment. From social media reels to dance challenges, the track dominated platforms and became synonymous with the high-octane energy of the Pushpa franchise. With Allu Arjun's magnetic screen presence and Sreeleela's captivating performance, combined with Ganesh Acharya's brilliant choreography and DSP's signature sound, 'Kissik' struck all the right chords. As the song celebrates its first anniversary, the craze created by this track, yet again, affirms that Rockstar DSP's ability to create music that resonates across demographics remains unmatched.