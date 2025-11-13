Rockstar DSP on Pushpa 2 Win: 'I Never Imagined the Reach of Pushpa’s Music, It’s Beyond Borders, Beyond Language'

Rockstar DSP continues to bask in the incredible success of the Pushpa franchise, and off lately Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been sweeping numerous awards for Best Music Composer across the nation. For DSP, however, the real reward does not lie in the trophies, but in the timeless connection that his music has forged with listeners. “Everywhere I go, someone hums a Pushpa song and that’s the biggest award for me,” he says with a smile. “It’s surreal to see how these songs and the music have become part of people’s everyday lives. Whether it’s in a café, a cab, or even on social media, someone somewhere is dancing to or singing Pushpa Pushpa or Oo Antava, or Kissik or Peelings and that fills my heart with joy," he adds.

The composer, whose music has defined the soundscape of the Pushpa universe, is amazed at how each track continues to resonate with fans across languages and regions. From chartbusters like Srivalli and Oo Antava to the pulsating anthems of Pushpa 2, DSP’s work has become synonymous with celebration, energy, and emotion. "It’s incredible how people remember every beat, every lyric. It inspires me to push myself creatively, to bring something fresh yet familiar that carries the same soul as Pushpa," DSP admits.

Reflecting on the journey, DSP says the love pouring in from all corners of the world has left him speechless. “I never imagined the reach of Pushpa’s music. It’s beyond borders and beyond language. From small villages in India to fans singing along at concerts abroad, the way people have embraced these compositions, and the songs, is beyond anything I could have dreamt of. To see people dance, celebrate, and connect with my music so deeply, is the most beautiful gift a composer can receive,” he expresses.