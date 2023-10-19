'Rocky' actor Burt Young passes away at 83

Los Angeles [US], October 19 : Burt Young, best known for his role in the boxing drama 'Rocky', has passed away. He was 83.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser to the New York Times.

Young had worked in more than 160 film and television credits, including appearances in 'Chinatown' and 'Once Upon a Time in America'. He was also featured in films like 'The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight' (1971) and 'Cinderella Liberty' (1973), Deadline reported.

However, it was his role in Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Rocky' that helped him garner the limelight.

He played Paulie, a butcher and brother of Adrian (Talia Shire), the latter who blossomed from a lonely introvert into Rocky's girlfriend by the end of the show. He also introduced Rocky to the slabs of hanging beef that he used to train in an unusual adaptation of a heavy bag.

He also wrote and starred in Uncle Joe Shannon, (1978), the story of a jazz trumpeter whose life implodes before he finds redemption.

Burt Young (an adopted name as an actor) was born on April 30, 1940, in Queens, N.Y. He began boxing when he was in the Marine Corps, and trained under legendary manager Cus D'Amato. He had a record of 17-1.

Young is survived by a brother, Robert, and a grandson. His wife, Gloria, died in 1974.

