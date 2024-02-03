'Rocky' actor Carl Weathers passes away at 76

Washington DC [US], February 3 : Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, known for his role in 'Rocky' opposite Sylvester Stallone passed away at the age of 76, Deadline, a US-based media outlet reported.

He died on Thursday, his family announced in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend," as per Deadline.

Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Weathers appeared in more than 75 films and TV shows during his 50-year screen career. He Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, in nine episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian over its three seasons.

He is best known for playing Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world who gave journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the title in 1976's 'Rocky.' Weathers reprised the role in 'Rocky II' (1979), which featured a title rematch with Balboa, and 1982's 'Rocky III,' where he trained Balboa to fight the brutish Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Creed's final film in the franchise was 'Rocky IV' (1985), where he was killed in the ring by chiseled Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), as per Deadline.

Apart from the 'Rocky' franchise he also starred in 1987's 'Predator' and had a memorable role in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore.'

