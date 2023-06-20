Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Karan Johar love story is a blockbuster with filled with drama and emotion

Shah Rukh Khan launched the teaser of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and it looks promising! The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to pen a note and share a link to the teaser. The post read, “Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"oing by the teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is expected to have all the elements of a typical KJo film including family emotions, drama, picturesque locations and melodious songs.

Earlier, Karan Johar shared BTS pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and penned a heartfelt note that read, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real-life anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love, family, fun, and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani."