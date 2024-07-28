'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' anniversary: Ranveer Singh shares fun BTS clips ft. Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : As the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks its first anniversary, actor Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky Randhawa, left fans in awe with a series of funny behind-the-scenes clips.

On his Instagram account, Ranveer, on Sunday, celebrated the one-year milestone of the film's release. He shared a multi-picture post that showcased some memorable moments from the set.

Along with the post, Ranveer wrote a caption in his signature Rocky style, that read, "Anniversary toh spashiyal day hota hai! Aap sab ne hamari film ko itna pyar diya.. by God I am just so heppi, soooo heppi!!! Bade-wale thanks aur Rocky-wali jhappi. Love hai toh sab hai!"

The series of posts began with an adorable moment where Ranveer and director Karan Johar shared a warm hug, captured by co-star Alia Bhatt during the shooting of the song "Dhindhora Baje Re."

The second slide featured a video showcasing Ranveer's iconic styles from the film, followed by a third slide featuring a playful reference to the cartoon character Johnny Bravo.

One of the standout clips was a fun boomerang with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who displayed quirky expressions, adding to the fun.

Earlier in the day, director Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew with a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared memorable glimpses from the film, celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Alongside the post, he wrote a long note sharing his emotions and thanking everyone involved in the film.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy...so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I'm so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!", Karan Johar wrote on Instagram.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starred Ranveer and Alia in lead roles, and was released on July 28, last year. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

The movie also starred veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

