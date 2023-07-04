Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Karan Johar brings back the era of love as Ranveer, Alia shine together

All the excitement surrounding the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally has been met as the trailer dropped today. Needless to say it has the perfect ingredient that makes it a classic Karan Johar film. Speaking of Ranveer and Alia, the duo looks absolutely stunning and their magical chemistry speaks volumes. The storyline seems to be quite interesting as it showcases modern life relationships. Alia and Ranveer stay with each other's families before getting married to check their compatibility.

Meanwhile, Karan recently revealed that he wanted to pay tribute to his guru Yash Chopra through his song Tum Kya Mile. He shared a still of Alia and Ranveer before the song was launched and wrote a long note. He even revealed that Tum Kya Mile song was Alia's first shoot after she delivered her baby girl Raha. In the making video, Alia talked about the same and said that she was proud that she shot the song four months after Raha's birth. She was heard saying, "When I see the final result, I feel so happy. I can proudly say that I did this song four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up for this. I really wanted it to be outstanding." Ranveer and Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.