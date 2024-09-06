Rodrigo Prieto to be honoured with Distinguished Filmmaker Award

Washington [US], September 6 : Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who is known for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'The Irishman', will be honoured with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award at the 26th annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) made an announcement recently.

Cinematographer M David Mullen will also be awarded the ASC Mentor Award. The ace cinematographer has been nominated for four Academy Awards for his work on 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'The Irishman', 'Silence' and 'Brokeback Mountain'.

He is also popular for his work in projects such as 'Barbie', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Argo' and '8 Mile'

Rodrigo was also nominated for a 2024 MTV Video Music Award for his work on Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' music video.

His feature film directorial debut is an adaptation of Juan Rulfo's novel Pedro Paramo.

On the other hand, Mullen was honoured with two American Cinematographers (ASC) Awards and three Emmy Awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as two IFP Independent Spirit Awards nominations for Twin Falls Idaho and Northfolk.

"The filmmakers receiving special awards at this year's ECAs represent the pinnacle of excellence in cinematography, and we're thrilled to celebrate them," said ECA Chair Steven Poster, ASC. "We're excited for an event that highlights both the work of our emerging filmmakers as well as the career achievement of our special awards recipients."

Prieto will receive the award at the ECA on September 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor