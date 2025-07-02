Rohan Gurbaxani shares interesting anecdote about Pankaj Tripathi during filming of ‘Metro… In Dino’

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’, has shared an anecdote from the shooting of the film where he brainstormed with actor Pankaj Tripathi.

In the film, Rohan essays the role of Aryan, an IT professional turned painter living in Goa, and is a part of Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi's story.

The actor calls the opportunity to work with these maverick co-stars a privilege, and recalled a special moment He shared, “On my second or third day of the shoot, I had this scene with both Pankaj ji and Konkona. It was majorly with him and I didn't know when he would be on set so I was prepping in my vanity van”.

The actor further mentioned, “I got a knock on my door from his assistant saying he wanted me to come to his van. I took my script and went there. He was just sitting in his calm and warm demeanour. He wanted to rehearse the scene and an actor, who I have admired and respected for so long, doing that was amazing”.

Rohan asserted that getting to talk cinema with Pankaj is one of the moments that he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“Rehearsing with him one on one and just discussing our characters and what the scene should look like was just a beautiful moment. To get guidance from someone who has shaped Hindi cinema so much in the recent years, was priceless for me”, he added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

