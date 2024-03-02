Rohan Joshi shares lessons in humility from Mumbai's celebrity culture

Mumbai, March 2 Comedian Rohan Joshi, who is one of the founders of the now-defunct comedy collective AIB, has shared how the city of Mumbai keeps him grounded despite fame coming his way.

The comedian-writer recently spoke with social media sensation Uorfi Javed on her podcast ‘Uncancellable with Uorfi Javed’, and said that the entertainment capital of India has taught him to be humble.

Rohan, during the podcast, said: “One of the things that I like about being in Mumbai is that it taught me to be very humble, about popularity, very early. I live in a city where I have seen real fame. I’m famous with a small ‘F’. I live 4 km away from Shahrukh Khan in this direction and 3 km away from Amitabh Bachchan’s house in this direction. If I go for a jog on Sunday yaha aukat pata chalti hai”.

During the podcast, the two also spoke about fame fading out. While Rohan, who revels in social media and has executed some of the biggest social media campaigns, has made his peace with it, Uorfi is not ready for the day when fame goes away for her.

Rohan said: “In my case, it was as simple as I’m just gonna keep writing comedy. The thing I always keep coming back to is - I will write and write and write and I will get up on the stage and write or I will make a video or I will make a reel. Then there are other important things in life like friends and the people you love and the people that love you. Then you also realise that life is more than amazing as AIB was, as amazing as my life and career is right now.”

Uorfi said: “I differ, I feel scared that the popularity that I have should only go up. I’m scared that if it goes away, I can't go back to being not a popular person.”

‘Uncancellable with Uorfi Javed’ is available to stream across all major audio streaming platforms.

