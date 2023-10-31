Rohan Pal shares who would he like to swap his character within the new season of Campus Beats Season 2

Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the second season of its much-loved teen drama, Campus Beats. Fans have lauded the series' unbridled emotions, thought-provoking narrative, and talented cast. Campus Beats features Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal, along with Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanvi Gadkari.

Commenting on his experience working with the cast, Rohan said, “It has been an amazing experience working with the cast and crew of Campus Beats and we made a lot of good memories. My director and producer, Palki Malhotra, surely helped me grow as an actor professionally, especially for Campus Beats. I honestly didn’t expect to make so many good friends on this journey, but I am blessed I got a chance to work with these amazing people. From the director, spot boy, and makeup artist to the entire team, I’ve built a close connection with everyone.”

On being asked which character he would choose to swap with if given a chance to swap, he commented, “I always wanted to play a bad guy as a villain, Figo was very different from my real personality and that’s what I loved about it. I like Figo however he is, and I am very fond of him. Still, if I had a chance, I would probably choose Rihana, the ultimate ‘bad guy’. I have always been interested in rapping, so I would love to explore Sulekha’s character too. I think Rehana and Sulekha will be the two characters I would like to swap with. Lastly, if I get one more chance to swap with someone, it would be Shantanu. I don't think I would be suitable for Ishaan, but still, it would be fun to swap for a day and act like Ishaan."