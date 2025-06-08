Rohan Sippy says Easter eggs should be used resourcefully, should not distract viewers

Mumbai, June 8 Director Rohan Sippy, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the recently released season of his hit streaming show ‘Criminal Justice’, feels that Easter eggs in an audio-visual content piece should be used resourcefully.

The director recently spoke with IANS, and shared that Easter eggs add up to the larger narrative, and not distract the viewers from the plot.

Speaking with IANS, he said, “We try to execute those things but you need a balance. You should not get too much into references. They should be used at 1 or 2 places, that's more satisfying. But I think, even if someone hasn’t seen the previous seasons, they should still be able to enjoy this as a legal drama”.

He further mentioned, “I think that is the most important thing that we should not get distracted by the Easter eggs and all. That is a bonus. But there might be an audience that doesn't remember that or has not seen that. So it should not take away from their enjoyment of this season”.

Earlier, the director had lauded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for being a pioneer in Hindi cinema. He expressed his appreciation for the Bollywood superstar.

It was reported that Aamir is trying to go the pay-per-view route for the distribution of his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ after its theatrical run.

He further mentioned that Aamir’s idea isn’t novel, and has been done in the past by an even bigger star, the Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan when he decided to release his film ‘Vishwaroopam’ on DTH using the pay-per-view model.

