Rohanpreet gifts customised 'Choti Neha' jacket to 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant

Mumbai, March 23 Singer Rohanpreet Singh, who has joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa as co-host for the show 'Superstar Singer 3', surprised the 14-year-old contestant Laisel Rai with a special gift-- a customised jacket with 'Choti Neha' written on it.

In the grand premiere episode of the kids singing reality show, Rohanpreet praised the young talent, Laisel from Chandigarh, saying he believes that she possesses qualities like those of his wife and super judge Neha Kakkar, when she sings.

And, Laisel too expressed she looks upto Neha as her idol.

Neha and Rohanpreet also celebrated the festival of colours- Holi on the set of the show.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

