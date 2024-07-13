Rohit Bakshi reflects on casting in 'Anupamaa': 'When things are meant to happen, they happen very quickly'

Mumbai, July 13 Actor Rohit Bakshi has reflected on his casting in the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’, emphasising that when things are meant to happen, they can happen very quickly.

Rohit, who portrays the role of Ankush in the show, shared insights into how he landed the role, stating, “When things are meant to happen, they can happen very quickly. It's not uncommon for actors to wait for days or even longer for a role. Working with Rajan Shahi's team was a pleasure. I would definitely welcome the opportunity to work with his team again.”

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actor expressed gratitude for being part of such a remarkable project, describing it as a significant and rewarding experience.

"Being a part of ‘Anupamaa’, a show that enjoys widespread viewership, was indeed a great experience. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to contribute to it. The role was exceptional, and all the characters in the show are very endearing, resonating deeply with the audience," Rohit said.

The actor commended the supportive and inclusive environment created by producer Rajan Shahi.

"Despite my long career in the industry, this was my first chance to work with Rajan sir.

Discussing the professional benefits of his role in 'Anupamaa', Rohit highlighted the visibility it provided.

"An actor needs visibility, and 'Anupamaa' offered that. It significantly enhances one's profile, especially since I have worked on numerous shows on different channels that did not garner much attention. Mentioning ‘Anupamaa’ in conversations often elicits a positive response, which is invaluable for an actor's career,” he said.

'Anupamaa' is produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

The show airs on Star Plus.

