Rohit Purohit's monsoon fashion 'includes lighter fabrics, darker colours'

Mumbai, July 16 Actor Rohit Purohit maintains his fashion sense even during the monsoon, opting for lighter fabrics and darker colours to shield against potential splashes.

Talking about his monsoon fashion, Rohit shared: “For the rainy season, my wardrobe includes lighter fabrics and darker colours to hide any potential splashes. Personally, I love layering -- stylish jackets and boots are my go-to.”

Offering style advice, he added: “My tip for everyone is to keep it comfortable and functional, but never compromise on style. Carry a trendy umbrella and always have a good pair of shoes to keep your feet dry."

Rohit, who is known for his role as Armaan in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, loves the monsoon season and is enjoying creating romantic scenes on-screen with his co-star.

The actor believes in keeping it natural and organically reacts to the moment.

Rohit said: “Creating that monsoon magic on screen is all about capturing the essence of romance and spontaneity. My co-stars and I focus on being present in the moment and reacting naturally to the rain and the environment.”

Highlighting the production dynamics, he said: “The director's vision, the right music, and our mutual understanding of the scene's emotion play huge roles. Off-screen bonding also helps; we’re like a family, so the comfort level translates into those magical romantic moments you see on screen,” he said.

The actor further shared that shooting in the rain always brings out the child in people.

“One memorable moment was when Armaan was trying to get back to Abhira and convince her. We were both completely drenched, and the intensity of the scene really came through,” he said.

Rohit added: “After the scene, we all just stood there, soaking wet, feeling the impact of what we had just filmed. We received a lot of appreciation for that scene, and it’s definitely one of my favourite moments on set. The camaraderie we share off-screen definitely helps in making our on-screen chemistry shine.”

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, under his banner, Director’s Kut Productions.

