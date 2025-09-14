Rohit Roy enjoys Sunday morning bike ride with friend Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actor Rohit Roy shared a glimpse of his leisurely Sunday morning as he enjoyed a refreshing bike ride with his friend Vivek Dahiya.

The outing captured the duo’s camaraderie and love for riding, giving a delightful peek into their weekend plans. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ronit, on Sunday, posted a couple of images with Vivek, and wrote, “No better way to start a Sunday than some wind on your face and a friend by your side! To many more rides and conversations my friend!.”

In the first picture, the ‘Sanak Ek Junoon’ actor is seen sitting on a bike while striking a pose for the camera. In the next, Ronit strikes a happy pose with Vivek Dahiya. To note, Ronit Roy is a passionate motorbike enthusiast, often sharing videos and photos of himself riding bikes.

On the professional front, the ‘Locked in Love’ actor recently announced the sequel to his hit show “Swabhimaan 2.” Sharing the news on his official Instagram account, he also posted a series of nostalgic clips from the original serial.

For the caption, he wrote, “It’s my BIRTHDAY again today!! My PROFESSIONAL one of course!! 30 years back today, the 6th of April, 1995, Swabhimaan released on Doordarshan and took the country by storm…And Rishabh Malhotra was born!”

Ronit added, “3 decades later, the love keeps pouring in. I cannot ever thank my fans enough for the continued love and affection! 30 years is a long time to love someone, and for that I’m eternally grateful. I will never be able to repay you in this lifetime. I am what I am today because of you’ll and that love. Yours truly, Rishabh Malhotra. PS: Swabhimaan 2 coming soon !!!”

Rohit Roy, a popular face who has appeared in numerous television shows and OTT projects, began his acting career with the 1995 television serial “Swabhimaan,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt, in which he portrayed the character Rishabh Malhotra.

