Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra's First Look from ’Sunny Sanskari and Tulsi Kumari’ Sparks Buzz

Dharma Productions is all set to bring audiences a brand-new pairing to root for! The much-awaited film Sunny Sanskari and Tulsi Kumari has dropped its motion poster, and fans cannot keep calm. The glimpse promises a roller-coaster entertainer filled with drama, fun, and unforgettable chemistry.

Featuring alongside with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, actors Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra step into fresh roles, paired opposite each other for the very first time. Known for his endearing screen presence, Rohit is all set to charm audiences in a new avatar and his performance, while Sanya, brings her unmatched versatility to the big screen.

The buzz is already sky-high, with fans excited to see Rohit and Sanya’s chemistry unfold on the silver screen. With Sunny Sanskari and Tulsi Kumari, Rohit adds yet another exciting project to his growing repertoire, raising anticipation levels among his ever-growing fanbase.

A blend of star power, fresh energy, and Dharma’s signature storytelling, this film stands as one of the most awaited releases and watching Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra create magic together is going to be a treat for cine-lovers and their fans for sure.