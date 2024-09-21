Rohit Saraf drops appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor's "zero kcals" pasta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Rohit Saraf has complimented his 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Janhvi Kapoor for her cooking skills.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rohit dropped a video where Janhvi can be seen cooking pasta.

Along with the the clip, Rohit wrote, "Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor, who fed me the best pasta I've had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage."

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shared some fun moments from breakfast time with Janhvi Kapoor and other co-stars.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Varun shared a glimpse of his time with the cast and crew of the film.

In the first picture, Varun can be seen sitting at a dining table with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, posed for the camera, while Janhvi, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, smiled at him while enjoying her meal.

In the second picture, the 'Bhediya' actor can be seen having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others from the team, giving fans a sneak peek into their off-screen fun.

Varun captioned the post, "Breakfast club #SSKT (sun and herb emoji)."

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor