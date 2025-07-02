Rohit Saraf on Balancing OTT and Theatrical Platforms: ‘I Don’t View It as a Competition Between the Two

With a career that has quietly redefined what it means to be a relatable star, Rohit Saraf has always let his work speak louder than any label. From his early appearances in Dear Zindagi and The Sky Is Pink, to becoming the internet’s “national crush” through Netflix’s Mismatched, Rohit’s journey has been shaped by an understated sincerity that audiences instantly connect with. That journey entered an exciting new chapter in 2024 and is gaining even more momentum in 2025. Last year, Rohit headlined Ishq Vishk Rebound, a fresh take on coming-of-age romance that marked his first major theatrical lead. This year, he steps into an ambitious Dharma Productions ensemble with Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, showcasing a more evolved and confident screen presence.

While many actors draw a hard line between streaming and theatrical releases, Rohit sees it differently. For him, each medium has simply offered a different way to grow as an actor and as a person. “I’ve been very lucky. OTT gave me connection and recognition, and films are now giving me new challenges and a wider canvas,” he reflects. “But honestly, I don’t see it as one versus the other. For me, it’s always about stories that move people, no matter where they live.”

It is this balance between the warmth of familiarity and the thrill of reinvention that defines Rohit’s current phase. He isn’t chasing stardom in the loud, conventional sense. Instead, he’s building something more enduring: a body of work that feels authentic, surprising, and quietly transformative. As audiences gear up to see him evolve from the charming boy-next-door into a promising leading man, one thing is clear, Rohit Saraf’s next act is not about fitting into expectations, but about rewriting them entirely.