Rohit Saraf on Being Compared to SRK’s Iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Entry: “One of the Most Special Shots Ever”

The trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari turned even more exciting when Rohit Saraf was asked about the comparisons being made between his entry in the film and Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rohit, who has quickly become one of the most loved young stars of Bollywood, responded with his trademark smile. He said, “Do you think that I would not see it?" he shared with absolute joy and added, "You get compared to the biggest superstar in the world, and do you think I will not see it?”

The actor called it one of the biggest honours of his career so far. “Honestly, it is an honour to get a shot as iconic as that. I want to thank Shashank sir and the entire team at Dharma for giving me that chance. It is going to be one of the most special shots ever. It is also a very expensive shot!” he said, while looking towards director Shashank Khaitan and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta with gratitude.Sharing how the audience has reacted to the moment, Rohit added, “I feel absolutely incredible, and I also got a lot of love for it. Hence, I am very happy.”