Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' song from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : After taking to the flashback of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's romantic era with 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' song, now makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' made fans nostalgic with their most loved songs come back with a twist.

Makers unveiled new song 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' featuring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Saraf treated fans with the full song and wrote, "Even heartbreaks will sound better with #ChotDilPeLagi. FULL SONG OUT NOW."

The song sung by duo Asees Kaur and Varun Jain, who lend their melodious voices to this beautiful recreation while also keeping a more youthful and innocent vibe.

The modern orchestrations by Rochak Kohli will make you sway to the rhythms, adding to the original charm of this romantic track. With lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini.

Recently, makers released the second song, titled Soni Soni featuring the romantic chemistry of Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan.

The song is composed by music director Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi and Rochak Kohli have lent their charming voices to the track.

the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

The teaser received a positive response.

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from 'Ishq Vishk' was shown playing in the background. However, later, Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes, taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship for the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

