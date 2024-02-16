Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's romantic drama 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' release date announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' on Friday announced the film's official release date.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari the film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a special announcement video that he captioned, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Za7Hst6EX/

Soon after the 'Vikram Vedha' actor shared the announcement video, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and shared their excitement.

"FINALLYY! This is the best news ever!!!," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented," Yayyy,can't wait."

The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

Meanwhile, Rohit is known for his performance in Alia Bhatt's film 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Mismatched', Pashmina, on the other hand, is the cousin sister of actor Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Jibraan Khan, he was a child artist in Karan Johar's drama film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor