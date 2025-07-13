Rohit Saraf Raises Anticipation With His Latest Project Collaboration, To Make an Exciting Announcement Tomorrow

Rohit Saraf has got his audience waiting with bated breath for the announcement of his upcoming collaboration. A recently shared poster features him alongside the project's exciting star cast, including Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah. What adds to the intrigue is that the poster captures the intense gaze of each actor, indicating a never-seen-before spectacle. The makers shared the glimpse with a caption that read, “all eyes on tomorrow 👀

ohit took to his Instagram stories and reshared the post, mentioning that an official announcement of the project is scheduled for July 14th, Monday. Adding more excitement to this, Rohit also shared his solo click and wrote, “Don't blink. Monday changes everything. Stay tuned.”

By teasing the much-anticipated collaboration, Rohit Saraf has got his fans excited about the project, leaving them eager to see what he has in store alongside a promising starcast. In addition to this, Rohit will also be seen in his upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to release on September 12.