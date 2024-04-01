Rohit Saraf, Sanjana Sanghi's 'Woh Bhi Din The' garners praise and applauds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Actors Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi's film 'Woh Bhi Din The' is garnering praise and applause from all across the world.

Directed by Sajid Ali, the story is a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance. As the makers suggest the film takes you back down memory lane when teenagers were without mobile phones or social media.

The film is an engaging plot of friendship, first love, heartbreak and many more, this film urges you to relive the schooldays memories.

On the success of the film, director Sajid Ali said, "'Woh Bhi Din The' is a very special film. I am extremely overwhelmed to see the amazing response of the audience. With its release on ZEE 5, it will be available to a larger audience.

"It's good to see the film is reaching its genuine audience and it will surely entertain the audience further," he added.

'Woh Bhi Din The' is yet another story from the house of Shoojit Sircar. The film is now streaming on ZEE 5.

