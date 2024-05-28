Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra groove to 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' track 'Soni Soni'; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra's rendition of the track 'Soni Soni' from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is making waves online after she shared it with fans.

Sanya on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to drop a video where she can be seen performing the hook steps of the film's track with actor Rohit Saraf.

In the video, Sanya is dressed in a green halter-neck crop top paired with a white mini skirt, while Rohit complements her look in a striped shirt and sea green trousers as they dance together.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sanya wrote, "Soni Soni with @rohitsaraf @vijayganguly @rochakkohli @jonitamusic @darshanravaldz @ghuggss #ishqvishkrebound #SoniSoni."

The song is composed by music director Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi and Rochak Kohli have lent their charming voices to the track.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

