Rohit Saraf shares glimpse from 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Rohit Saraf shared glimpse from the sets of his upcoming romantic film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in Mumbai on Monday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rohit treated fans with the film's clapboard.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Mumbai @shashankkhaitan @varundvn @janhvikapoor @sanyamalhotra @manieshpaul @karanjohar @apoorva1972@abhinavsharmas @mallikachhabra."

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself enjoying a cup of tea on the sets. He also thanked his co-star Sanya Malhotra for "chai pati."

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun treated fans with a glimpse of the film set.

Varun is not visible in the image, he is seen holding a cup in his hand while he sat in front of a screen and watched the filming of the scenes.

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

In May, makers did a Mahurat Pooja ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a clip featuring herself,

Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar and other actors participating in a Pooja ceremony.

After impressing the audience with his performance in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', now Rohit Saraf is in talks to join 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan, which is helmed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

While details about Rohit's role remain under wraps, the news has already generated excitement among his fans. Interestingly, the film marks Rohit's debut in the pan-India world.

As per a source quote provided by Rohit's team, "Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story."

The source also stated, "Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point of time."

The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently garnering praises for his role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

Besides, Rohit will reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3'.

