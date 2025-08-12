Rohit Saraf Voices Concern Over Supreme Court’s Order on Community Dogs, Requests Citizens to Adopt Indies

On August 11, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all community dogs from Delhi-NCR, ordering the authorities to keep animals in shelters amid the rising cases of dog attacks and rabies. As many celebrities came out to voice their concerns, Rohit Saraf also joined by sharing a strong note on his social media.

Stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das took to his social media handle to share a post, urging citizens to adopt indies and support animal welfare NGOs. Rohit Saraf reshared the post on his social media, extending support in improving the condition of community dogs and preventing them from facing something much worse.

The note read, “If you are a resident of Delhi, can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low-maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection, and gratitude than you could ever imagine. Am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small, it all adds up.”

Earlier yesterday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that the localities should be made free of community dogs, without any compromise. Additionally, it also cleared up that no captured animal will be released on the streets again.

Taking into consideration the problems caused by community dogs, the actors and celebrities are undoubtedly voicing their concern over the issue, but are also suggesting a balanced approach that benefits localities and the dogs. Their reactions and support for animal welfare only prove that caging an entire community of animal is not the solution.