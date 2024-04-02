Rohit Sharma's verbal googlies, Shreyas Iyer's sixers, Kapil as Sidhu keep audience in splits

Mumbai, April 2 The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Tuesday shared the new promo of the show, promising a laughter riot with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

The celebrity talk show is hosted by stand up comedian Kapil Sharma.

The video shared on social media begins with the audience cheering, "India India".

Shreyas and Rohit can be seen grooving with the cheerleaders.

Kapil says, "Please welcome Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer."

The promo of the 'unfiltered' episode shows Kapil asking Rohit: "There are mics nowadays on the stumps. Does it ever happen that you've gotten mad at someone?"

Rohit replies in a candid manner saying, "Kar bhi kya sakta hun, ye hamare ladke sust murge hain." (What can I do? Our boys are lazy bums. They just don't run.)

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh laughs uncontrollably as she sits in the audience.

Kapil then asks Rohit: "Who's given you weird advice?" to which Rohit says, "you must've noticed on the airports that cricketers usually go around with their headphones on. They just don't do it for style!"

Sunil Grover enters the stage and asks Rohit," I had a small task for you. As a player, I wanted a place in the team. And it is not that I want to be the opening batsman in the team."

Rohit replies: "Forget about opening."

The video further shows Kapil entering the stage dressed as politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, and says a shayari in Sidhu's signature style, leaving everyone in splits.

For the unversed, Sidhu was the permanent guest in Kapil's 2013 show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. He was seen as a permanent guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' season 1 and 2, and 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma'.

Sidhu was later replaced by actress Archana Puran Singh.

The audience will witness a fun episode with lots of gags, and Sunil impersonating former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

The video is captioned as: "Cricket and comedy ka yeh crazy combo hoga too hard to miss."

The episode will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor