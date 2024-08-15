Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn's action drama 'Singham Returns' clocks 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Turning nostalgic as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Returns' clocked 10 years on Thursday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a special post on his social media handle to mark this occasion.

Taking to Instagram story, Rohit dropped film's poster featuring Ajay Devgn.

"10 years of Singham Returns", written on the poster.

Recently, Rohit celebrated the 13th anniversary of their blockbuster 'Singham' and also wrapped the shoot of 'Singham Again'.

Cherishing the 33-year bond with Ajay, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video to mark the day.

The video features the moments from the shooting and their bonding.

"Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90's when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali," the text in the video said.

Along with the video, he captioned the post, "13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain."

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Rohit is all set to come with third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

