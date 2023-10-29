Rohit Shetty celebrates 15 years of 'Golmaal Returns'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated fifteen years of his comedy film 'Golmaal Returns' starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared the motion poster of the movie which reads, "Fun again...15 years of Golmaal Returns"

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is a remake of the 1989 Marathi film 'Pheka Pheki'. It is the second instalment in the Golmaal film series. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2008.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is all set to come with his upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.

Previously, he took to Instagram to offer glimpses from the set of 'Singham Again.' Shetty captioned his Instagram post, "WORK IN PROGRESS... #SinghamAgain."

The picture showed a large yellow vehicle engulfed in flames.

Earlier, on the occasion of the first day of Navratri Shetty unveiled the first look of actor Deepika Padukone as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE... SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM... DEEPIKA PADUKONE."

In the poster, Deepika donned the cop uniform for the first time. She is seen sitting in front of what it seems like a burning vehicle and holding the guy with a gun in his mouth.

Rohit also shared Tiger's look from the action-packed drama in which Tiger is seen flaunting his tone physique.

Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA ... the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad...Tiger."

'Singham Again,' helmed by Rohit Shetty, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor