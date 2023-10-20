Rohit Shetty celebrates 6 years of 'Golmaal Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday celebrated 6 years of his supernatural action comedy film 'Golmaal Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a motion poster of the film on his stories.

Helmed by Shetty, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie was released on October 20, 2017.

'Golmaal Again' is the fourth instalment in the 'Golmaal' series.

Meanwhile, Shetty is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action film 'Singham Again' which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be seen in a guest appearance role in 'Singham Again'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.

Apart from this, Rohit will be soon making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the official release date is still awaited.

