Rohit Shetty clears the speculations on the film "Cirkus" says, they have not decided the release date yet

Rohit Shetty is the director who is known for his box office hits, and now after the major success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is all set for his new release Cirkus which stars Cirkus Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. Earlier the rumors were doing rounds that the film is going to release on July 15, 2022. But now Rohit clarify all the false speculations and said they have not decided the release date yet.

He said, "We have not announced the release date for Cirkus. It's speculation that we are releasing in theatres on July 15, 2022. We are still considering the date and will announce it soon when we get the right one. I could have announced Cirkus on any date as I was the first person who knew that the theatres are going to open but I felt that one needs to also give other producers a chance too, for six-seven months. Cirkus is ready (the last schedule was completed earlier this month). Too much of movies overlapping, is also not good for the film industry and there is a lot of backlog of films (including RRR, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi) for two years so let them release first and then I will come. I will not come before July-August for sure so that other producers will get at least six months' space."

Meanwhile, the film Cirkus is the full adaptation of Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy Of Errors.



