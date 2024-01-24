Rohit Shetty: 'Indian Police Force' brings masses to OTT

Mumbai, Jan 24 Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has seamlessly transitioned into the digital arena with his debut web series, 'Indian Police Force', which has set a new benchmark for OTT viewership. The show garnered a staggering great weekend viewership, signaling an overwhelming success.

'Indian Police Force', starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, delves into the gritty world of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik, as he confronts the formidable adversary Zarar, who has embraced the path of terrorism.

Rohit's signature flair for action-packed sequences and high-octane drama is evident throughout the series, making it a riveting watch for audiences.

The debut web series has not only attracted fans of Shetty's cinematic style but has also drawn a broader audience to the OTT platform.

The mass hysteria surrounding the show reflects its universal appeal, breaking barriers and reaching viewers across diverse demographics. The heart-pounding narrative, coupled with stellar performances from the cast, has resonated with audiences, elevating 'Indian Police Force' beyond a mere crime drama.

It is a Rohit Shetty series and the viewership numbers explain how masses are flocking in, just as they do for his cop outings. Shetty's storytelling acumen, coupled with the immersive digital format, has allowed for a more intimate connection with viewers.

The web series unfolds as a thrilling chase, capturing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. His foray into the digital space shows his adaptability as a filmmaker.

As the series continues to make waves, it marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional and digital storytelling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor