Rohit Shetty launches Raj Pandit's romantic track 'Maahaul', calls it "incredible"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Ace director Rohit Shetty, on Friday, arrived at the song launch event of singer Raj Pandit's romantic track 'Maahaul'.

Along with him, stalwarts of the music industry Salim-Sulaiman graced the occasion with their presence and seemed awestruck by the composition.

Talking about the song, Rohit said, "The mix, the simplicity of the song are incredible. Raj has done a wonderful job, and I couldn't be more proud of him."

Sung by Raj Pandit and penned by IP Singh, the song stars Raj and actor Vedika Kaul Vyas in the lead roles.

On being asked whether Rohit will give Raj a chance to sing in his upcoming action film 'Singham 3'? the director said, "If I reveal it now, then the surprise will be over."

The song is produced by the famous music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Talking about the song, Salim Merchant said, "Maahaul is beautiful song and such a treat to hear. I have worked with Raj before and can vouch for the fact that the boy is extremely talented. Not only is he a great singer, but he is also a fantastic dancer. I am proud of him, and I am sure he's going to go a really long way."

Meanwhile, Rohit will be soon making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he will also be directing Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Singham Again'.

