Rohit Shetty shares action-packed video from 'Singham Again' to wish fans on Makar Sankranti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wished his fans by sharing a special behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming action-packed film 'Singham Again'.

Rohit took to Instagram and treated fans with a glimpse of the shooting of 'Singham Again'.

In the video, Rohit Shetty can be seen sitting in the car and shooting an action scene. In this scene, the car flies and catches fire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2FclfOqpa2/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti...Aap log patang udaayiye aur mein...I love my job... Action... Night shoots... Hyderabad...#SinghamAgain."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Best caption."

Another user commented, "Happy makar sankranti my idol @itsrohitshetty sir."

Rohit's caption also revealed that currently 'Singham Again' is shooting in Hyderabad.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Apart from this, Shetty will also be making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor