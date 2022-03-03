Rohit Shetty signs 'India's Got Talent' contestants Divyansh, Manuraj for next film

Mumbai, March 3 Well-known film producer and director Rohit Shetty has signed contestants Divyansh and Manuraj to collaborate with Badshah for the theme song of his upcoming movie 'Cirkus' on 'India's Got Talent'.

He is seen as a special guest on the show.

After looking at the performance of Divyansh and Manuraj on the songs 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana', 'Golmaal' and 'Aankh Marey', not only Rohit Shetty, but judge Kirron Kher also was impressed and have all the praises for them.

She said: "You guys were so good that I wanted to give the golden buzzer after two minutes it started! I wanted to get up and dance, I wanted to come there and rock it with you! It was fantastic! I want to tell you that you've given us so many performances but each time it was never below par!"

"Each performance outdid the previous one, you are so fantastic I can't tell you. We are lucky that we get to witness and listen to you!"

Judge Shilpa Shetty will also be praising the duo by saying that it's a magical team that has been formed on the stage of 'India's Got Talent'.

'India's Got Talent' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor