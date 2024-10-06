Rohit Shetty teases fans with new video of 'Singham Again', Ajay Devgn's fierce look stuns everyone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Ahead of the release of the trailer of the film 'Singham Again', filmmaker Rohit Shetty has increased the excitement of the fans by sharing intriguing visuals from his franchise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a promo video and revealed when the trailer will be out. He showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi', as well as fans' reactions. At the video's end, fans get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character.

He wrote in the caption, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain"

Reacting to the promo video, one of the fans wrote, "Waiting for cop universe action"

Another mentioned, "Blockbuster lodging"

In the background, Rohit Shetty can be heard talking about the journey, saying "Jab sab dare hue he aapne hi saath nibhaya", while hinting towards the reaction of the audience during the pandemic.

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film 'Singham Again'. He took to his social media platform Instagram to clarify.

Rohit stated that 'Singham 3' will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.

The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars. "SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote.

