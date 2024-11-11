Rohit Shetty unveils action-packed trailer of Marathi film 'Raanti' starring Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Sharad Kelkar, who is best known for his powerful performances in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, is set to take fans on an intense action-packed journey with his upcoming Marathi film 'Raanti', directed by Samit Kakkad.

In the film, Kelkar will be seen playing the role of Vishnu, a character inspired by the powerful Narasimha avatar from Hindu mythology, embodying strength, resilience, and justice.

On Monday, Bollywood action filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the much-awaited trailer for 'Raanti'.

The trailer introduces fans to a fierce, action-driven narrative, with Sharad Kelkar at the centre of it all.

Speaking about the film, Samit Kakkad said, "I'm incredibly grateful to Rohit Shetty for unveiling the trailer of Raanti. His support means a lot, especially as someone who has redefined action in Indian cinema. With Raanti, I always envisioned bringing a high-octane action experience to Marathi audiences, something on a grand scale that combines intensity and visual impact. It's a story rooted in raw power and resilience, and I believe this film truly represents the kind of action feature I've always wanted to create. I can't wait for audiences to experience the fierce energy we've brought to life."

The film is produced by Punit Balan with a cast that includes Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Santosh Juvekar, and Nagesh Bhosle.

'Raanti' is set to release on November 22.

