Rohitashv Gour is not in favour of night shoots, says it 'takes a toll on my mental health'

When asked if he likes night shoots, Rohitashv shared: "I don't support night shoots at all because they take a toll on my mental health. I've experienced the negative effects firsthand, as my doctor advised against reducing sleep because there's no alternative to it. Lack of sleep can severely impact health, so I hope night shoots can be avoided, and I pray for that to happen."

The actor further shared that shooting daily soaps is no easy feat. However, he adds that his show is very well planned, and the cast gets adequate time off as well.

"The format of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' allows for a balanced work-life routine where everyone gets some work done and also some relaxation time. While there might be occasional challenges in getting time off, the working hours are generally limited to around a 12-hour shift, which rarely extends beyond that," he said.

The actor added: "This is unlike some other daily soap operas where the shooting schedule can be extremely demanding, making it difficult to find time for family or personal life. So, while it's true that holidays might be hard to come by, the case isn't the same for 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' due to its manageable schedule."

