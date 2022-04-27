Romantic number 'Khat' invokes warm, fuzzy feeling of first love

Mumbai, April 27 The love track 'Khat' composed and sung by Durgesh R Rajbhatt was released on Wednesday.

The track promises to take the music lovers back in time and rekindle the memories of their first love. Playback singer Deepali Sathe has also joined Durgesh on the vocals.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Saaveri Verma. The poetry triggers a warm, fuzzy feeling with the screenplay and storyline of the song's video only further enhancing it.

The song has been released under the label of Drishyam Play spearheaded by Manish Mundra. Speaking about the song, Manish Mundra said, "Friendship is the strongest foundation of love and our new song Khat beautifully brings this emotion out."

"Saaveri's lyrics of the song take you down the memory lane and remind you of what it felt like falling in love for the very first time. Durgesh and Deepali's melodious voices brilliantly complement her words", he added.

The visuals boast of picturesque mountain ranges. Subhransu Kumar Das serves as the director and DOP for the music video with Vanniki Tyagi as the creative and executive producer of the song. The song's video features Bhavna Choudhary, Chinmaya Madan, Dhriti Sharma & Shivansh Thakur.

