Romantic thriller 'Remain' release date out now

Los Angeles [US], May 8 : M. Night Shyamalan's supernatural romantic thriller Remain has been scheduled to be released on October 23, 2026.

As per Deadline, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in an original story co-created by Shyamalan and global-bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters are also set to star.

Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on the same original love story. Sparks' novel, also titled Remain, will hit store shelves on October 7, 2025.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are producing through Blinding Edge Pictures, alongside Marc Bienstock and Sparks' longtime producing partner Theresa Park. Sparks is executive producer. Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the film.

Remain is part of two major datings today from the Burbank, CA lot; the others being Evil Dead 2 and Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor