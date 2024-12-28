'Romeo and Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey Eisley passes away

Washington [US], December 28 : Olivia Hussey Eisley, renowned for her role as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's iconic 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet', has passed away at the age of 73.

Hussey died on 27 December, surrounded by loved ones in her home and according to a statement posted on her official Instagram page, is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley, and their children Alex, Max, and India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Hussey eisley (@oliviahusseyeisley)

She is also survived by her grandson, Greyson. Her family issued the following statement upon her passing, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts."

Born on April 17, 1951, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Hussey shot to fame with her portrayal of the star-crossed lover in 'Romeo and Juliet', a performance that would become one of the most memorable in film history.

The movie, nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, remains one of the most beloved adaptations of Shakespeare's classic tale.

It earned Hussey and her co-star Leonard Whiting Golden Globe Awards for their performances.

Beyond 'Romeo and Juliet', Hussey's acting career spanned decades, with notable roles in films such as 'Death on the Nile', where she starred opposite Peter Ustinov, and the 1989 film 'Psycho IV: The Beginning', where she portrayed Norma Bates.

Her career also included a key role in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of 'Stephen King's It'.

In 1977, she reunited with Zeffirelli for his television epic 'Jesus of Nazareth', where she portrayed Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The 1968 film, which gained widespread attention for its candid depiction of the young lovers, was met with both acclaim and backlash, as per Deadline.

Although it won two Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design, the film's depiction of nudity sparked significant debate at the time.

Franco Zeffirelli, who passed away in 2019, could not respond to the lawsuit due to his death.

However, his son, Pippo Zeffirelli, commented on the matter, expressing his embarrassment over the claims made by Hussey and Whiting.

"It is embarrassing to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors who owe their notoriety essentially to this film wake up to declare that they have suffered an abuse that has caused them years of anxiety and emotional discomfort," he said in January 2023, as per Deadline.

According to Deadline, a judge dismissed the lawsuit in May 2023, citing a "gross mischaracterization" of the film's bedroom scenes and ruling that the First Amendment protected the film's artistic choices.

