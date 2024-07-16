Romiit Raaj: It's a 'blessing' to work with producer of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, July 16 Actor Romiit Raaj, who has come on board as Rohit in the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, says he is grateful to be working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi, again after ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

Romiit, who has replaced Shivam Khajuria in the show, said: “It's a blessing to work with Rajan sir and the entire Director’s Kut Productions team. I have very high regard for him, and I am very grateful he thought of giving me a second opportunity to work with him.”

The actor known for his work in ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ also extended warm wishes to Shivam for his future projects.

“Rohit is a very popular character among the audience, and his comeback is very much awaited. I am looking forward to giving my best for this role,” he said.

Romiit is all praise for Rajan and has called him an inspiration.

He added: “He works so hard on every character and his show; I just want to follow his advice and focus on my work. Frankly, as an actor, I want to entertain the audience and showcase my talent, and this is the biggest platform on television. Rajan sir's TV shows are shot like films. Every episode is so entertaining.”

The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as fourth-generation leads. It formerly featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, and Shehzada Dhami.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Romiit has been a part of TV shows like ‘Hatim’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, ‘Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai’, ‘Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘Khichdi’, ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, and ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.

