Ron Ely of TV series ‘Tarzan’ fame dead at 86

Los Angeles, Oct 24 Hollywood actor Ron Ely, popularly known for starring in the 1960s television series ‘Tarzan’, died aged 86.

Ron Ely’s daughter Kirsten confirmed to tmz.com. She shared that her father passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 29.

Kristen shared an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram, reports deadline.com.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” she wrote.

“My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went.”

Kristen added: “The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him. I knew him as my dad – and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon.

She shared that her father was her world.

“And what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect – the respect he so deserved.

“My father’s life story was one of relentless perserverence, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved. It was also a story of joy and love – something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing. Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place.”

Kristen shared that she is doing her best to walk this path of loss with the strength and grace that she knows he would want for her.

“I picking up the pieces of my heart that feel like pieces of him – and cementing those firmly in place before I pick up the rest of the broken bits. It makes me feel like part of him is still here – and I need that – and the world needs that.”

“My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul. I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them – lovingly cemented into my heart – until we all meet again.”

Ron Ely played supporting roles in films such as “South Pacific”, “The Fiend Who Walked the West” and “The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker”.

He later landed the role of Tarzan in the NBC series in 1966. He performed virtually all of his own stunts in the series, suffering two broken shoulders and various lion bites in the process.

His other credits include “The Aquanauts” in 1960-61, the Western adventure film “The Night of the Grizzly” in 1966 and in Jürgen Goslar’s slavery movie “Slavers” in 1978.

Ely retired from acting in 2001, but he returned for what turned out to be his final television appearance in 2014, as Elder Miller in “Expecting Amish”. Ely penned two published mystery novels featuring private eye “Jake Sands: Night Shadows” in 1994 and “East Beach” in 1995.

